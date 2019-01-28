NA speaker forms committee to oversee conduct of members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday constituted a 13-member committee of the parliamentary leaders on Conduct of Members.

The Committee will work under the Chairmanship of the Speaker while it will comprise of Leader of the House Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Housing Minister Chaudhary Tariq Cheema, IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNAs Asif Ali Zardari, Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and Amir Haider Azam Khan.

The Committee will oversee, take note of and examine the matters relating to Conduct of Members as per rules and practices and make proposals to the Assembly.

It will also examine and investigate the cases referred to it by the House and the Speaker, and complaints concerning the alleged breach of Code of Conduct by Members.

The Committee will present its reports to the House including quarterly periodical reports on overall conduct of Members.