NA speaker issues production orders for Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday issued production orders for opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president in the wake of orders will be able to attend the extraordinary session of the National Assembly on October 17.

Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in a graft case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on October 5. He has been charged with awarding illegal contracts to his favourite firm in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly has also said that the Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser has issued the production orders of Shehbaz Sharif so that he could attend the next NA session.

Hamza made this statement while leading the protest of PML-N workers outside the provincial assembly of Punjab.

The members of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are staging protest over the arrest of Opposition leader of the Lower House for couple of days.

While addressing his party workers, Hamza informed that the Speaker of NA has issued production orders for Shehbaz Sharif to attend the next assembly session scheduled on October 17.

Severely criticizing the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the PML-N leader lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar for previously claiming that their government will not approach International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.

Son of Shehbaz Sharif further claimed to have unveiled before the public the “robbery of votes” done by the incumbent government.

On October 6, an accountability court granted 10-day physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif in the Rs 14 billion Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing project scam.

The National Accountability Bureau arrested the PML-N president, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, inside its Lahore office where he was summoned to record his statement in connection with the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

A combined investigation team of the country’s anti-graft watchdog quizzed him for an hour over his alleged role in awarding contract to his “favourite firm” in violation of laws in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing project.

The Bureau later issued a statement, declaring that former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested in the scam.

