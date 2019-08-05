NA speaker issues Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique’s production orders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has issued production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique to participate in the session, on Monday.

It is to be mentioned here that Asif Ali Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique are in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for the investigation of corruption cases against them.

The NA session is scheduled to be started at 4:00pm today.

The previous session of the assembly was adjourned on Friday without taking up agenda of the day due to lack of quorum.