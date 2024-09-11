NA speaker suspends sergeant-at-arms, four security personnel for dereliction of duty

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A day after pressure from both sides of the aisle mounted on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to take action against those who barged into the parliament building to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, the NA speaker finally took action by suspending the sergeant-at-arms of the NA and four security personnel.

The NA speaker suspended sergeant-at-arms Ashfaq Ashraf and four security personnel for a four-month period citing dereliction of duty.

The suspended personnel included Security Assistant Waqas Ahmad and three junior assistants named Abdullah, Waheed Safdar and Muhammad Haroon.

Sadiq also constituted a fact-finding committee which would be presided over by the additional secretary.

It must be noted that the NA speaker had issued production orders of all those PTI MNAs who were arrested from inside the parliament.

The NA speaker had also hinted action during the last NA session by saying that “we will have to take a stand in this situation”, while demanding videos of all gates leading to the parliament.

It must be remembered that the police had arrested PTI chief Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen on Sept 9 whereas it transgressed the parliament building and arrested PTI MNAs Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Naseemur Rehman and Shahid Ahmad Khattak in the night between Sept 9 and 10.

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders from inside parliament

Islamabad police conducted an operation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, taking into custody all PTI members who had sought refuge in the Parliament House.

Federal police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House. Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Sources indicated that prior to the arrests, the lights in the Parliament House were turned off, allowing officers to enter the premises.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were also arrested. Sher Afzal Marwat, Barrister Gohar, and Zubair Khan were apprehended while exiting the Parliament House, though Zartaj Gul managed to escape successfully.

Sources suggested that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat were arrested due to violations including not adhering to the route agreement from a rally in Sangjani, attacking Islamabad police, violating rally timings, and making anti-state speeches.

Police officials have stated that Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul would also be apprehended.

However, Ali Muhammad Khan had left the Parliament House and was not arrested by the police.