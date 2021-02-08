NA Speaker to issue letters to three MNAs on unpleasant incident

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday chaired a meeting to probe into the unpleasant incident that happened on February 4 during the NA session.

After probing the matter, the speaker decided to issue letters under Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007 to members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Syed Naveed Qamar of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Chaudhry Hamid Hameed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Attaullah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Secretary National Assembly, Advisor to the Speaker on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, and other senior officers of the Secretariat were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the speaker said the incident which took place last Thursday was highly condemnable.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said as the custodian of National Assembly, he would take appropriate action to maintain the order in the House, and to regulate the proceedings in accordance with parliamentary practices and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said all the assembly members belonging to treasury or the opposition benches were under obligation to obey the rules of National Assembly and to maintain the decorum of the House in order to preserve its sanctity.

The speaker after thorough examination of the record of proceedings and evidence showed his resolve to maintain the sanctity of the House at every cost without prejudice and pressure.