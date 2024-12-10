NA Speaker to play role for dialogue between treasury, opposition

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed his readiness to play a role for dialogue between the treasury and the opposition on all matters, including the political issues.

In a video message, he said his office and residence are round the clock open for the government and the opposition and they can come for negotiations in country’s interest and to reduce bitterness.

The Speaker said there are multiple issues, including climate change and the provincial autonomy, which need to be discussed.

Mentioning yesterday’s speeches of MNA Sher Afzal Marwat, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, he said doors of his office and the residence are always open for his members as he has equal respect for the government and the opposition.