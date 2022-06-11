NA to hold debate on sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) on PM request

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to hold discussion on the sanctity of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in the National Assembly on Monday.

In a statement Saturday, the Prime Minister strongly condemned BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks.

The prime minister requested Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to hold debate over the Namoos-e-Risalat in the upcoming session of the upper house of the parliament on June 13 (Monday).

The prime minister while strongly condemning BJP leaders’ disrespectful comments, said with the adoption of a resolution in the National Assembly, they wanted to give a message to India and the rest of the world that they were ready to give any sacrifice for the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The debate should be held over this serious issue and to express boundless affection and love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), he added.

He said the sentiments of about 1.25 billion Muslims across the world were hurt by such profane remarks over which they have been strongly protesting.

Meanwhile, the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday decided to hold discussion on the sanctity of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in the National Assembly session on Monday as requested by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Monday allotted one hour in the National Assembly session in which the sacrilegious remarks of BJP leaders will be condemned.

The Speaker NA also invited the opposition to take part in the discussion saying that this is not a matter of political, party or individual nature but it’s of our faith.

He further added that let’s all work together to show faith against sacrilegious remarks.

Afterwards the House will begin debate on the budget. The National Assembly will also pass a resolution condemning the blasphemous statements of BJP leaders.