NAB all set to file two corruption references

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, the Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) approved filing of two corruption references, eight investigations and 15 inquiries against various personalities.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) was chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal. During the meeting it was approved that corruption reference will be filed against Imran Ali Yousaf and others for utilising government funds for personal gains, which inflicted Rs 499,201,392 losses to the national exchequer.

Additionally, the Executive Board Meeting approved filing corruption reference against Sarwar Javed, former member Board of Revenue, Quetta, Shahbaz Khan Mandokhel, former senior member Board of Revenue for illegally allotting state land to Dilshad Akhtar, causing Rs 60.48 million losses to the national exchequer.

It was also revealed that during the meeting the EBM accorded approval of conducting eight investigations against the persons including Mudassar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA,Azhar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA and others,Muhammad Asif Bilal, former director Food, Punjab, Ahmed Sher,deputy director, Food, Punjab and others,management of Balochistan Development Authority and others,Balochistan Integrated Water Resource Management and Development Project,management of BDA, Haji Zarif Hussain Zai, contractor, district Musakhel and others, management of Revenue Department, district, Naushaki and others,officers/officials of Teaching, DHQ, Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan and others, and inquiries against MS Abdullah Sugar Mills, Limited, Depalpur, Lahore and others.

Whereas, the forum also accorded approval of conducting 15 inquiries against various personalities including Saiful Maluk Khokar, member provincial assembly,Punjab,Dr Abdul Maalik, former chief minister, Balochistan, Sanaullah Zerhi, former chief minister, Balochidtan, Akbar Durrani, former secretary, home department, Quetta, four inquiries against Punjab public limited companies chief executives, Rahim Ziaratwal, former minister, education department, Quetta, and others, Juma Khan,member provi-ncial assembly, Balochis-tan, Naseebullah Bazai, former additional chief secretary, Balochistan, Tariq Murtaza, MS Startrack Traders and others, Mehar Ejaz Ahmed Machlana,former member provincial assembly/ former member disaster management and others, Rais Ibrahim Khalil Ahmed, former Provincial assembly, officials of revenue department, Liaquatpur,and others, Arif Azim, former chairman Railways, Mohsin Raza, general manager GEPCO, Gujranwala, Mrs Rani Hafza Kanwal,former Assistant deputy commissioner, (Revenue) Gujrat,MS Abdullah Sugar Mills.