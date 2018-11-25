NAB allows Nawaz Sharif to meet brother Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has allowed on Sunday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to meet his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N president is under NAB custody in relation to corruption charges in Ashiana Housing Scandal.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif had requested to meet his brother and opposition leader in the National Assembly. After the approval of the request, Nawaz Sharif will meet the PML-N president tomorrow.

The former ruling party had alleged that the NAB is not allowing Shehbaz Sharif to have proper medical attention as he is likely suffering from blood cancer.

The NAB had denied allegations of ill-treatment saying that the suspects are treated well and produced before the courts regularly.

Earlier today, Shehbaz Sharif underwent a medical examination at a private hospital in the federal capital.

Shehbaz’s CT scan report is expected to be received on Tuesday after which doctors will meet him again and brief him on his medical condition, sources said.

“After the report, the medical experts will put forth their recommendations regarding whether he needs to be kept under observation or not,” sources added.

Further, NAB sources said that Shehbaz will be flown back to Lahore on Tuesday.

Shehbaz, who has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, was flown to Islamabad on Friday to attend the National Assembly session.