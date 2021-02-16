NAB always accords priority for capacity building of IOs/Prosecutors: Chairman

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review monthly performance of NAB at NAB Headquarters. During the meeting it was informed by DG Training and Research that on the directions of Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB has established its own state of the art “Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)” at NAB Headquarters as NAB always accords high priority for capacity building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines as training is continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB is an apex anti corruption organization of the country which has assigned gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country. He said that this requires an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility. He said that NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development. Accordingly, a comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2021 has been devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors. In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility.

He said that the mandate of “Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)” will be to plan and arrange trainings for freshly recruited NAB officers and continuous Capacity Building of the existing Human Resource in the fields of Financial Crime Investigation, Forensic Examination and Prosecution for National Accountability Bureau and other Law Enforcement Agencies in the Federal and Provincial Governments and to carry out Research and Reformation Projects to highlight weaknesses in the system and purpose improvements based on the need assessment, system analysis and latest good practices in the fields of financial Crimes and prevention of corruption reforms for good governance.