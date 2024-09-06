NAB amendment matter will be taken up in public, asserts Shibli Faraz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Shibli Faraz asserted that today’s decision was NRO 2 and announced to take up the matter in public.

He gave a response to the Supreme Court judgment that restored NAB amendments, accepted the appeals of the incumbent government and gave a setback to PTI founder Imran Khan.

Opposition leader berated the government, saying they were not the real representatives of the public instead selected on Form-47.

Faraz lamented that the incumbent government formed a fake parliament that protected thieves and violators instead of making legislation in favor of the public.

The PTI senator highlighted that the biggest political party of Pakistan, PTI was sidelined in the election by barring it fromelectoral symbol.

Despite injustice, public supported PTI and voted in favour of PTI, however, the election results were fabricated and forged, he added. Shibli Faraz stated that party senior leadership and women were harassed in the elections.

He also criticised incumbent parliamentarians for passing laws in the Senate yesterday in hurry, he said political parties representatives represent the public in parliament. Shibli Faraz asserted that NRO 2 had been imposed again.

He shared the PTI commitment to keep the political movement alive and stage the historic public gathering on September 8.

He also denounced the recently passed legislation that regarded them as a threat to the future of state and public survival that compelled them to migrate.

NAB AMENDMENT CASE

The Supreme Court on Friday restored the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill by accepting the appeals of the federal government and others.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, conducted hearing of the case and delivered verdict by a majority 5-0.

The verdict said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan couldn’t prove that the NAB Amendment Bill was unconstitutional.

NAB AMENDMENT

In 2022, amendments to the accountability laws were enacted by the then Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.

These amendments brought about several changes to the NAB Ordinance (NAO) 1999, which included reducing the terms of the NAB chairman and prosecutor general to three years, restricting NAB’s jurisdiction to cases involving amounts over Rs500 million, and transferring all pending inquiries, investigations, and trials to the relevant authorities.

Following this, Imran Khan took the matter to the Supreme Court, challenging the amendments.

In September 2023, the apex court upheld former prime minister Imran Khan’s petition contesting the amendments to the country’s accountability laws.