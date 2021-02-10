NAB approves 16 corruption inquiries including against Shaukat Yousafzai

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved 16 new corruption inquiries, including against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai and former Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

An executive board meeting chaired by NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal approved to file a corruption reference of Rs 21 billion against former chairman Karachi Port Trust Ahmed Hayat.

A reference of Rs 980 million will be filed on corruption in the clean water supply project in Balochistan.

Former National Assembly member Jaffar Leghari will also be investigated for corruption. On this occasion, the Chairman NAB said that eradication of corruption and corruption free Pakistan is the top priority of NAB.

He said that NAB was pursuing a policy of accountability for all. It does not belong to any political party, group or individual but only to the state of Pakistan.