NAB approves enquiry against Ishaq Dar, Anusha Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved to initiate enquiry against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and state minister Anusha Rehman.

NAB chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal, while chairing an executive board meeting, said that they will implement against a coherent and unified accountability policy. He said the bureau will not tolerate any leniency against corruption, and cases of embezzlement and misconduct needs to be uprooted.

The anti-graft watchdog approved an enquiry against Ishaq Dar and Anusha Rehman and former Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman Ismail Shah. They are accused of massive irregularities in the allotment of 4G spectrum licenses services.

The bureau approved to probe the illegal flow of money from the country by Pakistani citizens, overseas and other investors. It will further enquiry over Rs1.1 trillion worth of assets owned by several Pakistani businessman, and the issuance of Rs480 billion worth funds in violation of rules.

Furthermore, the bureau will also investigate into allegations of financial irregularities against the administration of the Neelum-Jhelum Project.

An enquiry will also be launched against former Managing Director Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Liaquat Durrani who is accused of financial irregularities worth Rs100 million.

