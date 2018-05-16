NAB approves inquiries against officials of WSSP, Pesco, others

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday authorized inquiry against officers and officials of Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP) and others regarding misuse of authority.

The subjects are alleged to have made appointments of different cadre in WSSP in gross violation of laws.

The RBM chaired by Director General (DG) NAB KP Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB (KP) was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned officers. Several important decisions were taken in the Regional Board Meeting.

The board also authorized inquiry against officials of Bannu Sugar Mills Limited regarding misuse of authority.

The subjects are alleged to have misappropriated funds in Bannu Sugar Mills. Illegally sold precious land, owned by the said mill and not paying the salaries of employees.

It also authorized inquiry against officers and officials of PESCO and others regarding corruption and misuse of authority.

The subjects are alleged to have appointed ghost employees. Another inquiry authorized against officials of TMA Bannu and others for cheating public. The subjects are alleged to have collected millions of rupees on the promise that they will be allotted shops at Old Sabzi Mandi, Bannu. But, neither the shops were allotted nor they returned the money.

The board also authorized inquiry against M/s Canal View, Nasir Bagh Road Peshawar regarding illegal housing scheme without codal formalities and in gross violations of Site Development Schemes 2005.

The board also authorized inquiry against Nauman Fayaz, Joint Director, Planning, Small Industrial Development Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding misuse of authority.

The subject is alleged to have illegally regularized under the garb of KP Regulations Act, 2009, as he was appointed on contract basis.

Furthermore, the accused person caused huge loss to the department in Bio Gas Project and illegal allotment of plots in SIE Karak and Bannu.

The board also authorized inquiry against employees of Revenue Department, Peshawar and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have illegally grabbed Auqaf Department’s land allocated for graveyard at Yakatut Area Peshawar.

It is further alleged that out of total area of graveyard, most of the area is illegally occupied by influential private persons for residential and commercial purpose in connivance with Revenue officials.

The board also authorized inquiry against officials of Health Care Commission (HCC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

The subjects are alleged to have made illegal appointments of different cadre in HCC in gross violation of laws.

Advertisements