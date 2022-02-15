NAB approves references against PML-N’s Barjees Tahir, others

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday approved a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Barjees Tahir and also gave assent to close down investigations against Balochistan Assembly Speaker Jan Muhammad Jamali.

The NAB executive board meeting, held with Justice (r) Javed Iqbal in a chair, also gave approval for filing two references against the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The officers are faced with charges of illegally awarding the contract

to a foreign company, thus bringing a loss of Rs11.125 million to the national exchequer. The NAB gave approval to a reference against Multan Irrigation Xen Rana Afzal and also approved investigations against MNA Barjees Tahir, contractor Saleem Goraya, management of Geo Masters Pvt Ltd, management of EOBI, and officers of Bank of Punjab.

The NAB also approved investigations against Gul Hassan Channa, Abdul Razzak Qureshi and former revenue secretary, and it also gave consent to sending an inquiry case against Pakistan Petroleum Limited to the department concerned for further action. The NAB also gave a nod to close down investigations against Balochistan Assembly Speaker Jan Muhammad Jamali as per the law.