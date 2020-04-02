NAB arrests fake officer, hands over Police

ISLAMABAD (APP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested a fraudster Arsalan,posing himself as NAB officer, on the allegations of collecting funds from people in the name of corona (relief fund) and handed over him to police for further legal action.

According to a press release, NAB was strictly adhering to anti corruption policy of chairman NAB, who pledged strict action against corrupt elements and eradication of corruption immediately after taking the charge of the bureau.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had arrested 11 such fraudsters and handed over them to police on the allegations of looting people by posing themselves as NAB officers.

NAB once again asked the people to immediately report NAB spokesman if any person telephones them and make illegal demands by using the name of NAB.

Chairman NAB has strictly prohibited in writing the summoning of any accused/witness by telephone. The summoning of any witness or accused if necessary, should be made in writing and maximum efforts should be made to meet him on time and protect his self esteem and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.