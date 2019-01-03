NAB arrests former DC Malir

F.P. Report

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Kazi Jan Muhammad, former DC Malir in an investigation regarding illegal disposal of government land in Karachi.

According to details, Kazi Jan Muhammad was allegedly involved in issuing fake allotments orders of 27 government land in Sector 31 and 31, Scheme-33 Karachi as a deputy commissioner Malir.

The accused is wanted in several other cases of NAB as well. The arrested accused will be produced before the Honorable Accountability Court Karachi today for physical demand.