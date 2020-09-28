NAB arrests Opp leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

LAHORE (APP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, after the Lahore High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in a money laundering/assets beyond means case.

The PML-N leaders including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Maryam Aurangzaib, besides lawyers and political workers were present in the court premises.

Shehbaz would be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday for his physical remand.

Earlier, the division bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider, resumed the hearing of the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by Shehbaz Sharif in a packed-to-the-capacity courtroom.

A legal team comprising Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez was present to represent Shehbaz, while Syed Faisal Bukhari led the NAB prosecution team. Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar argued before the bench that Shehbaz Sharif not only saved billions of rupees in various projects during his previous two tenures as the Punjab chief minister but also did not receive any allowances and house rent.

He questioned why NAB wanted to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, adding that it had already filed a reference against his client before an accountability court in the case.

To a court query, Tarar submitted that the reference copies had been distributed among the accused and indictment proceedings were in progress.

Representing Shehbaz Sharif, Advocate Amjad Pervez stated that Shehbaz Sharif’s children were not dependent on him. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, sons and daughters were income taxpayers.

He argued that there was not a single document in 58 volumes of the reference against Shehbaz Sharif whereas his client was also not a ‘benamidar’ in record of any government agency.

He submitted that four persons had consented to become approvers in the money-laundering reference, but no one gave a statement against Shehbaz Sharif. He pleaded with the bench to confirm the bail of Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

At this stage, Shehbaz Sharif told the bench that he saved billions of rupees in various projects as the chief minister and he fixed higher support price for sugarcane, which caused loss to the sugar mills of his sons and brother.

However, NAB Prosecutor Syed Faisal Bukhari opposed the request, saying that the bureau had launched an inquiry into the money-laundering allegations against Shehbaz Sharif family on Oct 23, 2018, which was upgraded to an investigation on April 3, 2019.

He submitted that the arrest warrants were issued for Hamza, Suleman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Usman and other accused on April 3, whereas no arrest warrants were issued for any accused at the inquiry stage.

He submitted that the bureau launched investigations after fulfilling legal requirements. He submitted that suspected transactions were reported by the Financial Monitoring Unit in its report.

He stated that although the reference had been filed in the matter, still Shehbaz Sharif arrest was required. He submitted that as per superior courts’ judgments, the accused could be arrested even if reference had been filed against him.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif owned assets worth Rs 2.1 million in 1990, but now his family possessed assets worth billions of rupees, whereas Rs 1.57 billion transactions were made from abroad.

He submitted that the family received 177 fake telegraphic transfers and 63 suspected transactions, whereas Shehbaz Sharif and co-accused Mushtaq Chini had obtained 603 million fake loans.

He submitted that Shehbaz did not own any big business, then how come they amassed that wealth.

While questioning Shehbaz Sharif’s flats in London, the prosecutor submitted that Shehbaz Sharif’s assets increased rapidly from 2008 to 2018.

He claimed that funds were transferred into ‘benami’ accounts from abroad, which were later transferred to accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his family members.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif family acquired various assets from the funds received from abroad but they failed to justify it.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif owned four flats in London but he failed to satisfy the bureau over sources for their purchase. He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif gave Rs 20 million to Hamza Shehbaz as a gift.

At this stage, Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel Azam Nazir Tarar sought permission to withdraw the bail petition.

Subsequently, the bench allowed the request and dismissed the bail petition as being withdrawn.

The NAB officials arrested Shehbaz Sharif from the court premises. Strict security arrangements were made and a large number of police personnel were posted inside and outside the court premises

A two-judge bench had granted an interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif in the case on June 3 and it was extended many times.