NAB arrests Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh in Land allotment case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh in illegal land allotment case.

Roshan Ali Sheikh was arrested after the Sindh High Court on Monday rejected the bail pleas of Sindh LG secretary and nine others in an illegal land allotment case.

Sheikh and nine other suspects in the case had filed bail pleas in the high court.

During the hearing, the SHC judge said that the accused were involved in the illegal land allotment and misused their powers as government officials.

The NAB prosecutor informed the high court that reference had already filed against Sindh local government secretary and requested the court to reject bail plea of accused.

The NAB officials also arrested former Karachi administrator Fazlur Rehman and Director Karachi Water Board Naseem outside the courtroom.

Fazalur Rehman, Wasim, Nadeem Qadir Khokhar and Sabiha Islam are some of the others named in the case.

Meanwhile, the SHC granted bail to MQM leader Saif Abbas, Shoaib and Shaukat Jokhio and ordered their immediate release.

Roshan Sheikh and others were accused of allotting 265-acres of land illegally to small cottage industry in Landhi area. KMC and Board of Revenue officials connived together to allot 265 acres of land illegally, according to NAB.