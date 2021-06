NAB asked to file reference against Asif till July 3

LAHORE (APP): An accountability court on Thursday granted an opportunity to National Accou-ntability Bureau (NAB) for filing reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif in assets beyond means case till July 3.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Kh Asif on expiry of his judicial remand term.

The NAB prosecutor argued before the court that the reference had been sent to Islamabad for final approval and it would be filed soon. He requested the court for granting an opportunity for the purpose.

The court asked NAB to file reference till July 3 and adjourned further hearing while extending judicial remand of Kh Asif.