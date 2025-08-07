NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover plea bargain amounts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has auctioned three of six commercial properties belonging to Bahria Town as part of an ongoing effort to recover outstanding amounts from a court-approved plea bargain.

According to details, the auction aims to recover the remaining sum agreed under the judicial plea bargain settlement. Among the properties sold, Bahria Town’s Rubaish Marquee fetched Rs500 million.

Conditional bids have been received for Corporate Office One and Two, with final approval currently under consideration.

No acceptable bids were received for the remaining three properties, which will be re-auctioned at a later date.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has revealed that large-scale corruption and money laundering have been uncovered in Bahria Town, with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) obtaining evidence of illegal funds amounting to Rs1.12 billion.

Speaking to media, Tarar said that key documents were seized during Tuesday’s operation in the Bahria Town corruption case. He said that attempts had been made to destroy records before the FIA raid, but officials intervened in time to secure the evidence.

Tarar questioned the motive behind the attempted destruction of records, stating that if no unlawful activity had taken place, there would have been no need to burn the documents.