NAB authorised another inquiry against Khawaja Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD (APP):The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised filing inquiries against former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and others for inflicting losses to national exchequer.

The EBM presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has okayed the filing of a total of 10 inquiries against various personalities including former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, officers/officials of Railways and others, former Director General Anti corruption, Punjab Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, former DCO Faisalabad Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, officers/ officials of Highway development Faisalabad, Citi District government, Faisalabad, Messers ZKB Reliable and others, former mayor and Member National Assembly, Faisalabad Chaudhry Sher Ali, former deputy commissioner, Faisalabad, Muhammad Amin Chaudhry,Mian Anjum, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Suleman,Imran Sher Ali, officers/officials and others of FDA, officers/officials of Khawaja Farid University, Rahimyar Khan, Chief Secretary, Punjab,officers of Punjab Education Foundation, Vehari, officers/officials, Secretary Excise and Texation, Rahimyar Khan, management/ others of United Ethanol Industries Sadiqabad, officials/ officers, others of C &D Department, officers/ officials/ others of Live Stock Department,Multan, MNA Mehr Irshad Ahmed Khan, others, said a news release.

The EBM authorised investigations against Mansha Group and others. The EBM authorised transferring ongoing inquiries against former Tehsil Nazim, Muhammad Yasin, Ghazala Shaheen daughter of Muhammad Yasin, former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Ghulam Murtaza, Azam Sohail and others to Federal Bureau of Revenue and Federal Investigation Agency for further proceedings.

The EBM okayed sending inquiries against retired Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital, Bahawalpur Hafiz Muhammad Tariq Javed and others to Anti Corruption Department Punjab for further proceedings. The EBM okayed sending inquiries against retired judge Multan Nazir Ahmed Langah and others, advocate high court Hafiz Ahhah Ditta Kashif to Registrar, Lahore High Court.

The forum okayed sending ongoing inquiries against former MPA Punjab Muhammad Islam Aslam, officers/ officials of Chulistan Development Authority to senior member Board of Revenue Punjab.

The EBM authorised closing the inquiries against MPA Punjab Sohail Zafar, former Town Nazim Gujranwala Rizwan Zafar and others, MPA Malik Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema, Muhammad Sher Cheema,officials/officers of Punjab Revenue Department owing to the absence of evidence.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft watchdog has recovered Rs 323 billion directly and indirectly from the corrupt elements in the year 2020. In total, NAB has recovered Rs 814 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements since inception. The meeting was attended by Hussain Asghar Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider Prosecutor General Accountability, Zahir Shah Director General Operations NAB and other senior officers of NAB.

It is a yearlong policy of NAB to share the details of EBM with the public which does not aim to hurt the feelings of anyone as all inquiries and investigations are initiated on the basis of alleged allegations, which are not final. NAB is a public friendly institution. The bureau only decides to go ahead with case after assessing the merits of the cases and after knowing flip side of the coin.