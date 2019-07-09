NAB Balochistan releases six month performance report

F.P. Report

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan in its six months reports said 175 cases are being investigated by Bureau. It said 20 people were arrested in corruption cases while more than 50 are under investigation.

The report said 10 references were filed in Accountability Court after completing the investigations against several corrupt persons of different government and private departments. It added NAB received 437 complaints of corruption and started investigating more than 50 cases after initial inquiry.

The report said several persons were convicted by Accountability Court.