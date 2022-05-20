NAB bans transfers, postings of officers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has banned the transfers and postings of its officers, on Friday.

NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has also stopped the implementation of the recent transfer and posting orders.

All the regional bureaus of the NAB have also been directed to implement the orders of the Supreme Court in this regard.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had taken a suo motu notice against the ‘perceived interference’ in the institutions and slapped a ban on new appointments and transfers of officials involved in high-profile cases, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases as well as those being heard by special courts.

The apex court had also barred the NAB and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from withdrawing the high-profile cases from courts.