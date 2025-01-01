NAB chairman announces action to tackle land issues in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Chairman NAB, Lieutenant General (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt stated that the land issue in Karachi was very crucial, and action will be taken soon.

While addressing an event, Chairman NAB said that there is a huge scam in the lands of Sindh, and if the files of 7,500 acres of Karachi land are opened, it would stir the problems for many, adding that land issue in Karachi is even bigger than that of Kashmir.

Butt added that there was no proper system for land records in Sindh, and builders faced numerous issues.

“All points have been noted, and NAB stands with the builders. If they provide proof of corruption by KDA, MDA, and LDA, NAB will take suo motu action,” he asserted.

He further mentioned that corruption was also taking place in land dealings in Gwadar, with cases registered on lands worth approximately 3 trillion rupees.

The chairman assured the Karachi Chamber of Commerce that justice would be provided.

He instructed the DG NAB to submit a report regarding the Karachi Master Plan.