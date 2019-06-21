NAB chairman orders action against Fawad Chaudhry over remarks on accountability process

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has rejected federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’ recent remarks on the accountability process, saying they can hurt adversely affect the anti-graft body’s ongoing investigations.

Speaking on Geo News talk show Capital Talk earlier this week, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and not NAB, that was carrying out accountability in the country.

But, in a press release issued on Friday, the Bureau rejected the minister’s claims, which it said were contrary to facts and tarnished the image of the anti-corruption watchdog. NAB said Chaudhry’s remarks also negated the hard work of its officials, who have been discharging their duties with honesty and the aim to eliminate corruption from the country.

“The statement by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry can influence and cause hurdles in NAB’s ongoing investigations,” the Bureau said in the press release.

It added that the Bureau had not received any reference for accountability from the Government of Pakistan.

NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has directed the Director-General of NAB Rawalpindi to obtain verified copies of Fawad Chaudhry’s statement from the the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and take necessary action against him according to the law, the press release added.