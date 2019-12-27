NAB chairman takes notice of illegal constructions around Quaid’s mausoleum

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday took notice of illegal constructions around Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal told DG NAB Najaf Mirza to conduct an inquiry into the illegal constructions around the mausoleum. According to NAB’s press release, the anti-corruption watchdog will also probe the role of the mausoleum’s management in the constructions.

The press release said NAB will investigate as to why the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) was not informed about the constructions by those responsible for the offence.

NAB said it will investigate whether the SBCA took any action against those responsible for the china cutting and illegal constructions. The press release said NAB will also find out whether the building authority took action against its officers who were responsible for the constructions or not.