NAB challenges acquittal of Ashraf, Gilani in graft reference

ISLAMABAD (APP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed an appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging acquittal of six accused including two former prime ministers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani from chairman OGRA appointment reference.

The prosecutor general NAB filed the appeal to the high court with the approval of chairman National Accountability Bureau.

The appeal had stated that former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tauqeer Sadiq had been appointed on July 22, 2009 against the rules and procedure.

The accountability court had acquitted the accused on March 17, in the reference under National Accountability Bureau amendment ordinance.

The National Accountability Bureau said that the reference was filed before the promulgation and imposition of National Accountability Bureau amendment Ordinance, 2021.

It said that this law couldn’t be applied on the references filed before the amendments.

It further said that the trial court had acquittal the accused without solid reasons and in hustle.

The National Accountability Bureau prayed the court to set aside the decision of accountability court and restore reference against the accused.

The NAB had also named Sikandar Hayat Maken, Javed Nazir, Shaukat Hayat Durrani and Tauqeer Sadiq as co-accused in the reference.

Court instructs NAB to file comments in Gilani acquittal plea: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its comments against the acquittal plea of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in reference pertaining illegal award of media campaign.

Accountability Court-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the acquittal plea of former prime minister in reference filed by anti graft body.

National Accountability Bureau prosecutor and co-accused in the case appeared before the court.

The National Accountability Bureau couldn’t submit its comments during hearing of this day at this the court instructed the bureau to file it till May 16.

The former prime minister and co-accused had challenged the reference under amendments in National Accountability Bureau ordinance.

The reference had alleged the accused for committing corruption in funds for the advertisement of universal services funds.

Related