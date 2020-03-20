NAB challenges Hamza Shehbaz’s bail in SC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Friday challenged bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

The NAB in its plea challenging Hamza’s bail in the Supreme Court (SC) stated that the bail plea of the PML-N stalwart was not admissible.

The trial of the reference will be affected due to observations of the high court in Hamza Shehbaz’s bail plea, the plea states.

The anti-graft watchdog body has pleaded the court to reject the bail awarded to Hamza Shehbaz.

In the month of February, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz last year on June 11.

The two-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi heard the plea.

As the hearing went underway, the LHC judge irked over NAB prosecutor after he had failed to tell the court about names of the directors working in Ramzan Sugar Mills.

“Its look like that NAB had not even bothered to touch the file of Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Can you tell us why the bureau had taken back its appeal against Shehbaz Sharif’s bail?” he had asked NAB prosecutor.