NAB challenges Maryam Nawaz’s bail in Supreme Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) judgment to grant bail to Maryam Nawaz, on Friday.

According to reports, NAB in its petition said that the LHC did not look at the records in the “correct manner”. It added that due to LHC’s decision, the prosecution’s case was also affected.

NAB appealed to the court to cancel Maryam’s plea and declare the order as null and void.

LHC had granted bail to the PML-N leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4.

A divisional bench headed by LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi had reserved the verdict on October 31.

In its verdict, the court had asked Maryam to submit her passport with the court and submit two surety bonds of Rs100 million each. The court had also directed the PML-N leader to deposit Rs70 million separately with the court.