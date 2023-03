F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) salary and perks has been made equivalent to Supreme Court judge.

As per details, an official notification was issued by the Law Ministry which stated that the privileges of chairman NAB Lt-Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed has been equaled to Supreme Court judge privileges. The federal government had appointed Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). (INP)