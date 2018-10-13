NAB chief took notice of handcuffing professor

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has shown displeasure over for producing the former vice chancellor of Punjab university and other official handcuffed in the accountability court in Lahore.

According to report, NAB chief directed the DG NAB Lahore to conduct immediate inquiry of the incident that why the teachers were handcuffed despite his clear orders and directions that self-respect of anyone will not be damaged.

He ordered to take strict action against all those responsible for it as per law within three days and sought report in this regard.

Kamran and four former registrars of the university – Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masod, Dr Amin Ather and an additional registrar, Dr Kamran Abid – were produced before the court on Friday handcuffed in a case pertaining to making over 500 illegal appointment in the varsity during their tenure.

The court granted ten-day physical remand of the officials to carry out further interrogation.

Presenting the varsity officials handcuffed also invited anger from the Supreme Court as CJP Mian Saqib Nisar also took notice of the incident and ordered the DG NAB Lahore and DIG operations to appear before the court’s Lahore Registry on Sunday.

