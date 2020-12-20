NAB chief will have to appear before Senate to answer watchdog’s ‘illegal actions’: Mandviwalla

LAHORE (TLTP): Intensifying his fight against National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla has conceded that it is a failure on the part of political parties to not have amended the National Accountability Ordinance.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, Saleem Mandviwalla said that the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be summoned to the Senate to answer questions about the accountability watchdog’s alleged illegal actions. He said that production warrants will be issued for the NAB chairman if he refuses to appear in the upper house.

He said that businessmen have nothing to do with NAB but it issues notices to them even for selling a private plot or importing something. “We must pass a law that whenever an allegation is levelled against a parliamentarian, they will be held accountable by the parliament,” he said.

Mandviwalla said all of the hearings of the Senate committee that will take up the issue will be transparent and will be held before the media in which all of NAB’s alleged wrongdoings will be discussed including “fake degrees, fake domiciles and assets beyond means” of the bureau’s officials.

After NAB froze more than three million shares of different companies registered in Mandviwala’s name with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in connection with the fake accounts case last month, the Senate deputy chairman has vowed to expose the bureau internationally. He earlier announced that a special session of the Senate will be requisitioned to take up a privilege motion that he has submitted against NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.

When asked whether he believes that the Senate is “controlled”, Mandviwalla said he is proceeding in accordance with the rules and no one has stopped him from summoning anyone. “If somebody stops [me], they will violate the Constitution and rules of the Senate,” he added.

He alleged that all government departments including the Federal Investigation Agency and Anti-Corruption Establishment are “following NAB’s directions” and have lost their independence. “A NAB IO (investigation officer) goes to FIA and asks it to issue warrants for a person and arrest him. What is happening? This has become a banana republic.”