NAB clears Dr. Shaukat of corruption allegations

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: Dr Shaukat Ali, former Director General of Health Services for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has faced an ordeal of continuous suspension from service and repeated inquiries despite being cleared of all accusations of corruption. Dr. Shaukat, a well-respected medical professional, has been subjected to a politically charged campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation, causing immense personal and professional distress.

Dr. Shaukat Ali, who also served as the Project Director for Timergara Medical College, played a pivotal role in acquiring land for the institution. His efforts were widely recognized as being in the best interest of public health and education. However, despite his unwavering dedication, he became the target of individuals with personal vendettas, including bureaucrats and politicians, who filed complaints against him, alleging corrupt practices and misuse of authority.

These allegations led to multiple inquiries, including those by the Anti-Corruption Establishment and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). For over a year, Dr. Shaukat’s work and integrity were scrutinized under the weight of these investigations. In a significant development, the NAB has recently concluded its inquiry, determining that there was no evidence of corrupt practices or misuse of authority by Dr. Shaukat Ali. The closure of the NAB inquiry has been seen as a major vindication for Dr. Shaukat, putting an end to a prolonged investigation that yielded no proof of wrongdoing.

The decision by NAB to close the case against him is being hailed as a victory for truth and justice. For many, it serves as a blow to those who sought to malign his reputation for personal or political gain. Despite this exoneration, Dr. Shaukat remains suspended from service, having been kept in this state for several months in what many see as a politically motivated action.

Supporters of Dr. Shaukat are calling for his immediate reinstatement, condemning the suspension as unjust and without merit. They argue that his continued suspension is a clear reflection of the personal and political agendas of certain influential figures who are bent on hindering his professional career.

The medical community, as well as civil society, has expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Dr. Shaukat, emphasizing that such practices not only damage the reputation of capable professionals but also harm public institutions. Many are urging the relevant authorities to take swift action to correct this injustice and restore Dr. Shaukat to his rightful position.

Dr. Shaukat Ali’s case highlights the darker side of bureaucratic and political power plays in Pakistan, where individuals can be unfairly targeted despite years of service and dedication. While he has been vindicated by NAB’s decision to close the inquiry, the road to justice and reinstatement remains fraught with challenges. Only time will tell if his suspension will be lifted and if he will be able to return to his career unscathed by the damage done to his reputation.