NAB closes years-old inquiry against PML-Q leaders

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday dropped a years-old inquiry against Chaudhry brothers.

The decision brought great relief for the PTI coalition partner, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The anti-graft watchdog closed the 20-year-old bank default inquiry against the Chaudhry brothers. The NAB Lahore has submitted a report in the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the status of the inquiry and informed the court that the ongoing inquiry has now been shelved.

It is pertinent to note that on July 24, 2020 the NAB accused the PML-Q leaders— Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi — of committing money laundering and accumulating illegal assets.