NAB committed to make Pakistan corruption-free state: Javed Iqbal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that anti-graft agency is committed to make Pakistan a corruption-free state.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that following the efforts of the NAB, Pakistan’s ranking has gone up to 116 from 175 on the index of corruption-free states. He said, “Pakistan is a role model for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries because of achieving great success against white-collar crimes and corruption.”

The NAB chairman reiterated his resolve to carry on indiscriminate operation against the plunderers of national wealth and the corrupt.

He said the NAB has recovered 297 billion rupees looted money so far. Javed Iqbal further said that the anti-graft agency received 3.9 million complaints since its creation.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, on July 02, had said that the accountability watchdog arrested 350 accused persons during the last seven months and recovered about Rs 2,200 million, with overall convictions of 77 percent.

The NAB chief, in a statement, had said the institution had been rejuvenated to eradicate corruption and he directed all the director generals of the bureau for not sparing any corrupt, dragging them in the dock.

He said the NAB had nothing to do with elections, and it was working in accordance with law and would continue to perform its duties as per its mandate.

Advertisements