NAB committed to root out corruption with iron hands: chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB’s ‘Accountability for All’ policy has started yielding excellent results and the institution was absolutely committed to root out corruption with iron hands.

In a statement, Javed Iqbal said corruption was mother of all evils and NAB officers were doubling their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements. He said the NAB had recovered hard earned looted money of the innocent citizen of the country from corrupt people.

“NAB is the only organization in the world which has prescribed time frame for disposal of cases in ten months for investigation of white collar crimes,” he said.

The NAB chairman said that the anti-graft body has devised ‘Monitoring & Evaluation System’ in order to monitor performance of NAB and all its regional bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms which has proved very successful.

The accountability bureau’s Karachi office in its annual performance report reported a near 100 per cent complaint redressal.

The report mentions that the NAB Karachi received 10,311 complaints over the year, out of which ‘more than 10,000 complaints’ were resolved.

As many as 160 people were arrested after inquiries on the received complaints, the report highlights.