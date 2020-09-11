NAB constitutes Combined Investigation Team for investigating sugar subsidy scam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday constituted a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of hardworking and experts to investigate the sugar subsidy scam in which huge subsidy was doled out to mill owners and others on exports.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that the CIT has been constituted in a meeting presided over by Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal after reviewing Sugar Commission report in detail.

The CIT has been mandated to conduct the investigations in impartial, independent, transparent manner, he added.

The CIT would obtain details about the subsidy from provinces, financial and audit reports of relevant companies and other institutions from Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and from others to probe the subsidy threadbare.

The CIT was consisted of two investigation officers, financial experts, legal consultants, sugar industry investigation experts, additional director and relevant directors to probe the subsidy scam.

The investigations would be supervised by DG, NAB, Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi, whereas Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability and DG operation would jointly review the report of the CIT every month.

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed to complete the sugar subsidy investigations in professional manner by providing ample opportunity to individuals and departments and take action against those, who received subsidy on sugar illegally.

Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations, Zahir Shah, DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and other senior officers attended the meeting.