NAB constitutes Special Cell

ISLAMABAD (APP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday constituted a Special Cell for conducting effective investigations of White Collar Crimes.

According to reliable sources, the Cell comprising experts in their respective fields included investigation officers, bankers, chartered accountants, income tax lawyers, forensic and financial experts to assist NAB in the white collar crimes investigations.

They will also help Cell in effectively dealing with legal lacunae in white collar crime probes.

The Special Cell would also get help of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, FBR, SBP and other relevant departments in white collar crime investigations.