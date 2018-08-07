NAB court adjourns hearing of references against Sharifs till August 9

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Tuesday hearing Al-Azizia and Flagship references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons has adjourned the proceedings till August 9.

Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing of two NAB references without further proceeding due to a petition under hearing in Islamabad High Court about the two references.

The convicted supermo of PML-N, Nawaz Sharif has in a plea to the high court has requested for transfer of the Al-Azizia and Flagship references to another accountability court.

The court will resume hearing of the former prime minister’s plea today.

Sharif family had also appealed against its conviction in Avenfield verdict.

Earlier on Monday, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that former prime minister’s petition of trial transfer to another accountability court could not be entertained because if an accused has been indicted by a court then the trial cannot be transferred to another judge.

Earlier, Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris concluded his arguments in the petition to transfer the references against his client to another accountability court, submitting that there were similarities in the three references due to which the cases should be heard by another judge except Muhammad Bashir.

He pleaded that for an impartial and fair trial, a fresh judge needs to be assigned to hear the remaining corruption cases against his client.

On July 6, an accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and imposed a £8 million fine in the corruption reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine. Nawaz’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar was also awarded one-year sentence without any fine.

Advertisements