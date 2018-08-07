NAB court declares Shahbaz Sharif’s son-in-law absconder in corruption case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court hearing corruption case, has declared Imran Ali Yousaf, son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif, an absconder in the case on Tuesday.

According to reports, Accountability judge Najamul Hassan has given the order on the request of NAB-Lahore, which states that Ali has fled abroad while escaping the investigation into Punjab Power Development Company scandal.

The court declared him absconder after he failed to appear in the hearing despite summons.

Earlier in the month of May this year, the NAB had summoned Mr Yousaf, the son-in-law of PML-N President, as he was asked to bring details of a transaction of Rs120 million deposited to his bank account from the account of the PPDC, but he did not appear.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment had already conducted a probe into the matter involving Mr Naveed and Mr Yousaf in 2016. It had declared Mr Naveed guilty of embezzling Rs450 m but gave a ‘clean chit’ to Mr Yousaf.

The ACE had found that Mr Naveed had purchased 19 properties in his and his family members’ names. It had also unearthed properties worth Rs1bn allegedly belonging to Mr Naveed and his family. The property has been attached and suspects’ bank accounts frozen.

