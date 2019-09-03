NAB Court extends Ahad Cheema’s judicial remand for 13 days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court has extended judicial remand of the former director general Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in a case related to assets beyond known sources of income for 13 days, on Tuesday.

According to details, Ahad Cheema was presented by the NAB officials before Lahore’s NAB court under strict security.

The court after summoning the witnesses in the case adjourned the case hearing till September 16.

According to NAB, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs600 million and had failed to satisfy the bureau regarding his sources of income.

The properties owned by the ex-DG LDA allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats and houses. The properties mostly registered in his mother, wife and other relatives’ names.

Cheema was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

NAB had filed a reference against Mr Cheema and five others in June, over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.