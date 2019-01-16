NAB court extends Saad Rafique’s transit remand for five days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court has extended the transit remand of former Pakistan Railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for five days, on Wednesday.

According to details, Justice Mohammad Bashir of accountability court asked about the National Assembly session over which, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that it will be concluded on January 25 to 26.

He told that the federal government is going to announce mini budget on January 23 due to which the session was postponed.