NAB Court gives Nawaz, family till Monday to record statements in Avenfield properties case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court hearing corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family decided to record statements of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar in Avenfield properties case on Monday as the defense sought more time to consider the questions sent by court.

As the hearing begins, Khawaja Haris counsel of Nawaz Sharif requested the court to delay the recording of statements until Monday as they need more time to go over the questions sent by court.

However, the prosecution raised question over the request and adding that they only trying to waste time.

Later, Judge Mohammad Bashir approved the defense request but observed that the recording of statements will not be delayed further than Monday.

Moreover, the court ruled that Panama case JIT head Wajid Zia, whose cross-examination in the Al Azizia reference was to resume on Monday, should now appear in court on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, a questionnaire comprising 127 questions related to the Avenfield properties was handed over to the disqualified PM and his family.

The accused were directed to record their statements as per the questionnaire.

Nawaz and family facing three corruption references, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

