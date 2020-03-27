NAB court issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Khaqan Abbasi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference against him accusing the ex-premier of illegal appointment.

The court issued the arrest warrants and fixed April 10 for next hearing of the reference. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza. NAB said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi illegally appointed Imranul Haq Sheikh as managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The court also issued notice to Imranul Haq Sheikh. Earlier on February 25 last, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court headed by Justice Athar Minallah had approved the bail of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG case.

The bench ordered the former minister to submit a Rs10 million surety bond to secure the bail.

It is to be mentioned here that the two-member bench of the IHC had also approved bail for Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case on the same day.