NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (INP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has reportedly decided to arrest ex-PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

According to media reports, the bureau has requested its chairman to issue an arrest warrant. Under the new ordinance, Usman Buzdar can be arrested during the inquiry stage. The NAB refused to receive a response from Usman Buzdar’s lawyer on his client’s non-appearance. The lawyer had said Buzdar cannot appear before the NAB’s Lahore office. A case of assets beyond known sources of income, transfers and postings and irregularities in awarding contracts is going on against Usman Buzdar.

An investigation is underway against Buzdar and his family for accumulating assets worth more than Rs9 billion. A separate case of wheat export is also under investigation against Usman Buzdar.