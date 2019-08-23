NAB decides to investigate Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in LWMC case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Friday decided to go to the residence of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and investigate him in assets beyond means and Lahore Waste Management Company corruption cases.

NAB Joint Investigation Team suggested to go to his house after reviewing the cases, after which a regional board meeting headed by DG NAB Lahore was held and it was decided that NAB JIT will go to his 96-H Model Town residence on August 29 at 11am so that the case can be completed in a timely manner.

Shehbaz Sharif was summoned by the NAB today at 11am but he refused to come owing to the poor health but submitted a detailed reply to the NAB’s questionnaire. Advocate Ata Tarar told that Shehbaz’s doctor examined him on August 20 and advised to take complete rest for ten days.

His lawyer said the PML-N president hurt his back during the Independence Day ceremony which was the reason he could not attend the All Parties Conference (APC) and meet incarcerated former premier and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning here that the PML-N president has been accused of interference in the work of LWMC board of directors. The NAB had also directed Shehbaz Sharif to appear in the case earlier.

Let it be known that the anti-corruption watchdog is also interrogating the opposition leader in money laundering case.