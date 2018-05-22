NAB dismisses corruption charges against Najam Sethi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has dismissed the corruption charges against senior journalist and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Najam Sethi.

The NAB Lahore has announced the verdict in a letter dated May 14 and according to it, the complaint against Najam Sethi has been rejected as Not Fit for Action (NFA) which means that the allegations were wrong and nothing was proved against the accused after the investigations.

NAB took action after former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz hurled allegations against the PCB chief through a series of television interviews and articles that appeared in the media over the past few years, however, the NAB has found no truth to the allegations.

The cricket board has already initiated legal proceedings against Sarfraz; he has been barred from making any comments against the PCB chairman.

Najam Sethi is heading PCB from over a couple of years now and he has, under his belt, countless achievements from the successful launch of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to the return of international cricket in Pakistan in the shape of tours from Sri Lanka and a high-profile World XI team.

Recently, West Indies team also landed in Karachi to play a three-match T20 series, owing to the efforts of journalist-turned-manager.

