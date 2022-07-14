NAB EBM decides to implement new amended NAB act 2022

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB EBM) has decided to implement the new amended NAB act 2022 in letter and spirit. The meeting, presided over by acting Chairman Zahir Shah, was held at the NAB Headquarters in Islamabad which was attended by Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability, Farmanullah Khan, Director General, NAB, Rawalpindi and other senior officers of the bureau.

A committee, headed by Director General of NAB Headquarters, has been constituted to review ongoing inquiries, investigations in the light of the new amended act 2022. The committee also comprised Director Operation Division, legal consultant of Prosecution Division, and relevant desk officers of Operations Division of NAB Headquarters.

The committee will submit a preliminary report about continuing or closing or referring the cases to the relevant department as per law. The report also of the committee will be presented before the Executive Board-being the highest consultative forum of NAB for further review and approval of the recommendations – where law will take its own course of action.

The EBM of NAB authorized filing reference against Meraj A Syed, former Chief Hydrographer, Gwadar Port Authority and others on the alleged accusations of misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds around Rs794 million. The meeting after due diligence decided for closing of various inquiries, investigations due to lack of court worthy and incrementing evidence. The meeting authorized closing inquiries against Administration of Benazir Income Support Programme, officers/officials and others of Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan, Barrister Sheikh Abid Waheed, former Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and others, Major (Retd) Syed Khalid Amin Shah, Chief Security officer, Peshawar Development Authority and others, Saleem Hassan Wattoo, former Director General, Peshawar Development Authority, Peshawar and others, Amin Vance, former CCPO, Lahore and others, Zulfikar Ghuman, DG, Sports Board Punjab, and others, Muhammad Ramzan Awan, former Secretary Local Government Department, Sindh, and others, Professor (Retd) Dr Azam Hussain Yousfani, Vice Chancellor, People University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Shaheed Benazirabad and others, Akbar Durrani, former Secretary Home Department ,Government of Balochistan.

The EBM further decided to close inquiries against officers/officials of Peshawar Development Authority, Peshawar and others, officers/officials and contractors of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority, Shahid Hussain Asad, former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Revenue and others due to lack of incriminating evidence.

The NAB-EMB also decided not to share the details of authorised inquiries and investigations in compliance with the NAB amended act 2022. NAB is a people friendly institution. It believes in preserving the self-esteem of every individual. It merits mentioning here that the inquiries and investigations of NAB are initiated on the basis of alleged allegations which are not final. The decision to go ahead with those inquiries and investigations is taken after obtaining the point of view of the complainant and all accused persons so that the requirement of justice could be met.

