NAB files 5th case against Zardari

ISLAMABAD (APP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed fifth reference in the accountability court against former president Asif Ali Zardari pertaining to suspicious transactions of Rs 8 billion.

NAB, in its reference, claimed that there was sufficient evidence that the Zardari House in Clifton Karachi was purchased by the money collected through corruption. Zardari’s aide Mushtaq had paid Rs150 million through his account for the purpose.

The corruption watchdog said Pakistan Peoples Party leader could not provide any proof that he had purchased the house from his sources. Stenographer Mushtaq Ahmed flanked Asif Ali Zardari during 104 foreign visits, it added.

NAB said it had shared a questionnaire with the former president regarding the purchase of house but received no answer from him. It then tried to include Mushtaq Ahmed in investigation but he fled away.